Gaddar Awards to be presented on Ugadi

HYDERABAD: The state government has announced the introduction of the Gaddar Awards, which will be presented to films and film personalities starting from Ugadi this year. On Saturday, members of the Gaddar Awards committee met Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka at the Secretariat to discuss the formulation of guidelines, rules and the design of the awards logo.

During the meeting, the deputy chief minister directed officials to make all necessary arrangements for the awards ceremony, emphasising that it should be conducted on par with national-level events. The awards will be presented in various categories, including feature films, children’s films and Telugu books.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to promoting the film industry in the state, Vikramarka said plans are being prepared to establish Hyderabad as a global destination for filmmaking. He criticised the previous BRS government for allegedly neglecting the film industry and failing to present awards during their tenure.

Telangana Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju, committee chairman B Narasinga Rao and other officials were present at the meeting.