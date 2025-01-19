Govt invites semiconductor firms to invest in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana delegation, officially named ‘Telangana Rising,’ led by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, held a roundtable discussion with the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA) on Saturday.

During the discussion, the SSIA shared insights, best practices, and lessons from Singapore’s remarkable rise and consolidation as a global leader in the semiconductor sector.

Highlighting Telangana’s strengths, Sridhar Babu emphasised the state’s favorable conditions and opportunities for establishing semiconductor industries. He extended an invitation to the Singapore semiconductor industry to make substantial investments in Telangana and outlined the various incentives provided by the state government to global investors.