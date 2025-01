HYDERABAD: Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Managing Director of Greenko, the promoter of Ace Nxt Gen Pvt Ltd, appeared before the Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Saturday in connection with the Formula-E race case. The ACB officials questioned him for around two and half hours and recorded his statement.

The Ace Nxt Gen Private Ltd was the sponsor for the Formula E race Season 9 in February 2023.

The ACB officials reportedly questioned him over the sponsorship agreement for four editions (9,10,11,12) and why the firm backed out after Season 9. They reportedly posed questions related to the ACB searches conducted at the Greenko offices recently.

ACB quizzes on Greenko’s earnings

The ACB officials reportedly asked him about the first edition of Formula E race, how much money Ace Nxt Gen had spent, and how much it had earned and how the government helped them.

The ACB sleuths asked the company MD why Ace Nxt Gen, after the Season 9, had backed out.

According to sources, Ace Nxt Gen reportedly failed to pay installments for Season 9 to Formula E Operations (FEO). The ACB investigators reportedly asked him that if any arbitration happened between parties, what were they and what led to Ace Next Gen backing out from the season 10.

The ACB has already questioned former MAUD minister KT Rama Rao, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar and HMDA former chief engineer BLN Reddy.