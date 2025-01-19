Hyderabad to replace overhead power lines with underground cables

In alignment with the government’s vision of transforming Hyderabad into a global city, TGSPDCL has begun identifying capable parties to execute the project, sources said. Global firms with proven expertise and demonstrated experience in similar large-scale underground power cabling projects in metropolitan areas in India or abroad have been invited to participate in an Expression of Interest (EOI).

Currently, the power network in the GHMC area includes 498 33/11 KV substations, 1,280 km of 33 KV UG cables, 3,725 km of 33 KV overhead lines, 1,022 power transformers (PTRs), 957 km of 11 KV UG cables, 21,643 km of 11 KV overhead lines, 1,50,992 distribution transformers and 58,271 intermediate poles.

The TGSPDCL plans to implement the underground cabling project under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) or another suitable funding model. The scope of work includes conducting surveys and feasibility studies, design and engineering, procurement and installation, integration with the existing infrastructure, testing and commissioning, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M).

Interested firms are required to present their previous work, technological capabilities, execution models, advantages and disadvantages of different approaches, and global best practices. They must also share case studies, existing technology partnerships with cable manufacturers, and manufacturing capacity, if any. All interested agencies will present their proposals to the expert committee on February 7.