Nine new bus stations and depots to come up in Telangana

A total of Rs 3.75 crore and Rs 10 crore have been approved for new bus stations in Huzurnagar, Suryapet, and Madhira, Khammam, respectively.

Further, Rs 95 lakh has been allocated for the expansion of the Manthani bus station, and Rs 17.95 crore to build a state-of-the-art bus station in Kodad, Suryapet.

The board has also approved the construction of a modern bus station in Kaleshwaram, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, in view of the upcoming Saraswati Pushkaralu.

Speaking on the occasion, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the government is committed to developing the state’s 97 existing depots and bus stations alongside the establishment of new facilities.

Highlighting the increased congestion in RTC buses due to the Mahalakshmi scheme for women, the minister stated that both the expansion of existing bus stations and the construction of new ones will be prioritised.

He also directed RTC officials to expedite the completion of all newly approved depots and bus stations.