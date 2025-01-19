Singapore keen on Musi, Future City projects

HYDERABAD: Singapore Minister for Sustainability and Environment and in-charge Minister for Trade, Grace Fu Hai Yein has expressed interest in helping Telangana achieve the goals of “Telangana Rising”. She is keen on the state’s potential in projects like the Net Zero Future City and Musi Riverfront Development Project.

On Saturday, a delegation led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held wide ranging discussions with the Singapore minister to explore partnership opportunities in Telangana in several areas.

The delegation, including IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and officials, showcased Telangana’s unique investment prospects in urban planning and infrastructure, water management, skill development, sports, semiconductors, manufacturing, environment and sustainability sciences and technology.

Minister Fu assured the chief minister that Singapore would consider his invitation for collaboration.

Both parties agreed to constitute specialised teams to identify joint projects, facilitate knowledge transfer from Singapore to Telangana, and expedite progress on key initiatives to create tangible impact on the ground.