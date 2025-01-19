STT to invest Rs 3,500 crore for data centre campus near Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a significant boost to Telangana’s investment landscape, STT Global Data Centres India Pvt Ltd (STT GDC India), a leading data solutions provider, has signed an MoU with the state government to establish a state-of-the-art data centre campus in Meerkhanpet, near Hyderabad, with an investment of Rs 3,500 crore.
The MoU was signed in the presence of IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Special Chief Secretary, IT and Industries, Jayesh Ranjan, TGIIC MD Shri Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Bruno Lopez, Group CEO of ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), at the STT GDC office in Singapore.
The proposed AI-ready data centre campus will feature advanced technologies with a targeted capacity of up to 100 MW along with ample scalability for future growth, making it one of the largest data centre projects in the country. The project underscores STT GDC India’s commitment to supporting the nation’s digital transformation while strengthening Telangana’s reputation as a global technology infrastructure hub, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.
Welcoming the investment, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy remarked, “I congratulate STT Global for this decision. Hyderabad will soon emerge as the capital of data centres.”
Bruno Lopez stated: “We are honoured to partner with the Telangana government to expand our presence in this dynamic state. With its forward-thinking policies, robust infrastructure, and commitment to technological innovation, Telangana has consistently demonstrated leadership in digital initiatives. This partnership reflects our shared vision to drive economic growth, create jobs, and build a sustainable digital future.”