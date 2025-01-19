STT to invest Rs 3,500 crore for data centre campus near Hyderabad

The proposed AI-ready data centre campus will feature advanced technologies with a targeted capacity of up to 100 MW along with ample scalability for future growth, making it one of the largest data centre projects in the country. The project underscores STT GDC India’s commitment to supporting the nation’s digital transformation while strengthening Telangana’s reputation as a global technology infrastructure hub, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Welcoming the investment, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy remarked, “I congratulate STT Global for this decision. Hyderabad will soon emerge as the capital of data centres.”

Bruno Lopez stated: “We are honoured to partner with the Telangana government to expand our presence in this dynamic state. With its forward-thinking policies, robust infrastructure, and commitment to technological innovation, Telangana has consistently demonstrated leadership in digital initiatives. This partnership reflects our shared vision to drive economic growth, create jobs, and build a sustainable digital future.”