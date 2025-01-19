Telangana Maoist secretary among 18 killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

MULUGU: Among 18 Maoists killed in the exchange of fire with the police in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh was CPI Maoist Telangana state secretary Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodhar.
He was a native of Kalwapalli village in Tadvai mandal in Mulugu district. He had previously carried a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head. He served as the military chief of the Maoist party and was an expert in planning attacks and devising military strategies.
On learning about the death of Damodhar, shocked Kalwapalli villagers gathered at the village square and were seen discussing among themselves his tragic death.
In the wake of exchange of fire, security has been tightened and combing operations intensified in the Maoist-affected villages along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh states border to deal with possible reprisals.
Meanwhile, for the first time in recent times, as many as 22 Maoist activists surrendered before Bhadradri-Kothagudem district police at Cherla mandal headquarters on Saturday, taking the total number of the ultras who have laid down arms to 80 in January.
Interestingly, all of them are from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and they surrendered before the police to avail the rehabilitation package on offer for Maoists who reform themselves.
Kothagudem SP B Rohith Raju, Anti-Naxal operation officer Paritosh Pankaj and ASP Vikranth Kumar Singh and other police officials interacted with the surrendered naxalites and their families..
Rohith Raju, on the occasion, appealed to the Maoists who are still underground to give up arms, surrender before the police to lead a peaceful and better life.
He said the police department always supported the surrendered Maoists and also helped them lead a better life.
The SP and other police officials handed over essential commodities to surrendered Maoists’ families. He said that the police department is working hard to ensure that there is road connectivity, health and education facilities to tribals living in remote and inaccessible areas.
He said: “We are taking up many welfare programmes with the help of district collectors in tribal areas to help the tribals to lead a dignified life.”