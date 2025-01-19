Telangana Maoist secretary among 18 killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

MULUGU: Among 18 Maoists killed in the exchange of fire with the police in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh was CPI Maoist Telangana state secretary Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodhar.

He was a native of Kalwapalli village in Tadvai mandal in Mulugu district. He had previously carried a reward of Rs 50 lakh on his head. He served as the military chief of the Maoist party and was an expert in planning attacks and devising military strategies.

On learning about the death of Damodhar, shocked Kalwapalli villagers gathered at the village square and were seen discussing among themselves his tragic death.

In the wake of exchange of fire, security has been tightened and combing operations intensified in the Maoist-affected villages along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh states border to deal with possible reprisals.

Meanwhile, for the first time in recent times, as many as 22 Maoist activists surrendered before Bhadradri-Kothagudem district police at Cherla mandal headquarters on Saturday, taking the total number of the ultras who have laid down arms to 80 in January.