Telangana plans to turn 25 villages into solar villages

Highlighting the state’s energy goals, Vikramarka stated that the government is preparing to meet the increasing power demand driven by industrial expansion, the Future City project, and other developmental activities in Hyderabad. Telangana aims to supply 22,448 MW of power by 2029-30 and 31,809 MW by 2034-35. Furthermore, the government has unveiled a new Green and Clean Energy Policy with the ambitious goal of generating 40,000 MW of renewable energy.

He said, “So far, the government has spent Rs 8,729 crore on providing free power for agricultural use. Under the Gruha Jyothi scheme, the government is supplying free power up to 200 units to poor families, with Rs 1,485 crore already allocated for this scheme.”

Bhatti also criticised the previous BRS government for neglecting unemployment issues in the state. He highlighted that, within just a year, the Congress government has filled 53,000 government jobs and reaffirmed its commitment to creating more employment opportunities.