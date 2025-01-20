3,000 attend meeting on promoting Telugu language

HYDERABAD: Several speakers stressed the need to preserve the Telugu language at the Telugu Sangamam Sankranti Sammelanam-2025 held in Narsingi, Hyderabad. As many as 3,000 Telugus attended the meeting.

Speaking at the event, P Muralidhar Rao, Chief Patron of Telugu Sangamam and BJP national leader, said that it was the collective responsibility of the Telugu-speaking community to uphold and promote their language for future generations.

Spiritual personality Vishwayogi Vishwamjee Maharaj said that the country would unite all other countries for universal peace. Highlighting the significance of the event, Tripura Governor N Indrasena Reddy called upon parents to actively encourage their children to speak Telugu.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that continuation of the tradition is vital. Avinigadda (AP), MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad drew parallels to the robust promotion of the Tamil language in Tamil Nadu, commending the legacy of the late chief minister Karunanidhi and the current efforts of Chief Minister MK Stalin to advance Tamil as a classical language. He encouraged similar passion for Telugu amongst the Telugu-speaking populace.