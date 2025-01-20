40-yr-old ryot dies by suicide over debts

Former minister Jogu Ramana visited the hospital upon learning about the incident. Speaking to the media, he described the death of the farmer as a “government failure”. Outside the mortuary, leaders and supporters of the BRS staged a protest demanding justice for the bereaved family. The BRS leader alleged that Gokul had been harassed by bankers to repay his debts, which drove him to suicide. He called upon the state government to provide assistance and justice to the farmer’s family.

Utnoor Circle Inspector G Mogili said a case was registered based on a complaint filed by Gokul’s son, Rathod Lokesh. Preliminary investigations revealed that Gokul was addicted to liquor and was under stress due to family disputes, debt and personal reasons.

A case has been registered at the Utnoor police station under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Further investigation is ongoing.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)