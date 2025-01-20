BRS MLC Kavitha welcomes Turmeric Board, demands Rs 15K MSP

NIZAMABAD: While welcoming the establishment of Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, BRS MLC K Kavitha said that the Union government should announce minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 15,000 per quintal to fulfil the long-pending demand of farmers.

Addressing the media at the BRS office in Nizamabad on Sunday, she alleged that the announcement on establishment of the Turmeric Board and its inauguration were carried out like BJP programmes.

Stating that the Turmeric Board will not serve the purpose if proper steps are not taken to serve the farmers, she suggested a three-pronged strategy to strengthen the Board. “The government should adopt a three-point strategy to strengthen the Turmeric Board -- stop the imports, announce the MSP and bring processing units to the region,” she said.