Eco-tourism will enhance income of locals, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the state government was not only committed to protecting the ponds and forests but also in developing eco-tourism in Errupalem mandal.
During his visit to the mandal, where he participated in several development any programmes, the deputy CM said: “The development of eco-tourism in Errupalem mandal is aimed at the source of income as well as the living standard of the local people.”
“As part of the eco-tourism development, we have started work on urban parks near Jamalapuram Venkateswara Swamy Temple,” he added.
Revealing the government’s plan to develop Banigandlapadu village, he said: “The dilapidated government junior college in the village will be reconstructed and restored to its former glory.”
Speaking about the Rythu Bharosa and Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa schemes as well as the government’s decision to issue new ration cards from January 26, he said: “We will be giving Rs 12,000 per acre to farmers without any conditions for agricultural lands, Rs 12,000 per annum through Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa scheme to landless poor agricultural labour families.”
“This ‘people’s government’ will issue ration cards to every eligible family. The beneficiaries of Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa, ration cards and Indiramma Housing scheme will be selected in an impartial and transparent manner during Grama Sabhas from January 26,” he added.