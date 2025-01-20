Eco-tourism will enhance income of locals, Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the state government was not only committed to protecting the ponds and forests but also in developing eco-tourism in Errupalem mandal.

During his visit to the mandal, where he participated in several development any programmes, the deputy CM said: “The development of eco-tourism in Errupalem mandal is aimed at the source of income as well as the living standard of the local people.”

“As part of the eco-tourism development, we have started work on urban parks near Jamalapuram Venkateswara Swamy Temple,” he added.