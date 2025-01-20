Higher education reforms discussed at JNTUH

HYDERABAD: Heads of various higher educational institutions gathered on Sunday to discuss the challenges faced by colleges and agreed on reforms to address these shortcomings.
According to a release, the discussions took place at a meeting hosted at JNTUH, led by TGCHE chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy, along with secretaries and principals of affiliated engineering, pharmacy and MBA colleges, both autonomous and non-autonomous, under the university.
Key topics addressed during the meeting included financial challenges, compliance with regulations, the shortage of faculty and the poor faculty-to-student ratio in colleges, the release added.
Speaking at the meeting, Prof Balakista highlighted that the outdated syllabus was a major concern for the higher education system. He emphasised that while the syllabus for engineering courses is frequently updated according to AICTE guidelines, other courses should undergo updates annually as well.
The chairman also asserted that the government was taking steps to address the teacher shortage in educational institutions and confirmed that funds for reimbursement schemes will be released by March 8.
In addition, several major decisions were made to bring transparency to the fee system and reduce the financial burden on students. It was announced that the university would closely monitor general service and application fees.