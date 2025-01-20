Higher education reforms discussed at JNTUH

HYDERABAD: Heads of various higher educational institutions gathered on Sunday to discuss the challenges faced by colleges and agreed on reforms to address these shortcomings.

According to a release, the discussions took place at a meeting hosted at JNTUH, led by TGCHE chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy, along with secretaries and principals of affiliated engineering, pharmacy and MBA colleges, both autonomous and non-autonomous, under the university.

Key topics addressed during the meeting included financial challenges, compliance with regulations, the shortage of faculty and the poor faculty-to-student ratio in colleges, the release added.