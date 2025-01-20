Intense lobbying among Congress ticket aspirants ahead of MLC elections

HYDERABAD: As the graduates and teachers constituencies as well as MLAs quota MLC elections are round the corner, the ticket aspirants within the Congress have reportedly intensified lobbying to secure nominations, with most of them making frequent trips to New Delhi to impress the party high command.

The competition is said to be fierce among the ticket aspirants, especially with the younger leaders reminding the leadership of the need to recognise their contribution to the party.

Among prominent young leaders who are seeking MLC nominations are TPCC media and communications committee chairman Sama Ram Mohan Reddy, TPCC secretary Charan Kaushik Yadav, Faheem Qureshi and Musku Ramana Reddy.

This new generation of leaders argue that their inclusion in the legislative bodies would not only further rejuvenate the grand old party but also lay the groundwork for future leadership.

Eyeing Cabinet berths

On the other side, the party’s veteran leaders too are eager to secure MLC nominations as they want to find a place Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet, which is likely to be expanded in the near future.

Among the senior leaders who are aspiring for the nomination is the outgoing

Graduates MLC T Jeevan Reddy, who is reportedly seeking a second term through the MLAs’ quota. The other prominent leaders who are reportedly seeking nominations are Anjan Kumar Yadav, T Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy, R Damodar Reddy and Mohammed Shabbir Ali. This is likely to pose a major challenge to the leadership in finalising the nominations.