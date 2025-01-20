Interference in transfer of employees irks ministers

A few ministers in the Revanth Reddy Cabinet are said to be finding themselves in a sticky situation with their staff meddling in the transfer of government employees. After coming to know about a member of his staff interfering in the transfer of an official within two months of joining his team, the minister concerned hastily convened a meeting and warned them against repeating the mistake. A few months back another minister gave a dressing down to his OSD for getting an official transferred, according to the grapevine. The OSD reportedly felt humiliated and went on long leave.

Rewards for social media campaign

AICC General Secretary and in-charge of Telangana Congress affairs Deepa Dasmunshi offered provide monthly prizes to Congress karyakartas who excel in social media campaign in combating the opposition attacks on the government. However, the opposition BRS social media “warriors” are taking this video clip out of context and trying to turn the tables on the ruling party. They are of the view that the Congress is even using inducements to galvanise its cadre into action. Another opposition party the BJP seems to be trailing behind the Congress and BRS in social media warfare. Union minister G Kishan Reddy himself highlighted this at his recent informal conversation with journalists. Now, one has to wait and watch which Congress karyakartha is going to bag the first prize for the best social media post!