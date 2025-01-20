Man held for sodomising, killing 14-year-old boy

ADILABAD: A day after the body of a 14-year-old boy, with injuries to his private parts, was recovered, a resident of the same village was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sodomising and murdering the teenager.

According to Nirmal police, the accused, T Rajeshwar, had sodomised the boy, who used to work at the local toddy shop, on January 17. Fearing that his reported homosexual orientation would become public knowledge, he murdered him by hitting his private parts with a boulder, the cops said.

Upon being alerted by locals, who found the body in a pool of blood, a team led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr G Janaki Sharmila inspected the spot. Four special teams, including a clues team, sniffer dogs and Central Crime Station sleuths, were deployed to gather evidence.

Upon being caught, Rajeshwar confessed to the crime during interrogation. He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

Nirmal Rural police station Sub-Inspector (SI) Limbadri said a case has been registered in this regard.