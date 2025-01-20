No resuming Aarogyasri services unless government clears dues, says TANHA

TANHA said that the Aarogyasri services have been stalled since January 10 and cited two major reasons for doing so: that consultants are not willing to work because the hospitals are unable to pay their consultation amounts and salaries and medical supplies have been stopped by agencies as the hospitals have not been able to clear their dues for the last six months.

The association said that a representation has been given to the health minister and the Aarogyasri Trust in this regard.

Dr Ramesh Gundeti, president, Warangal branch of TANHA, said that unless the demands were met, there was no scope of the hospitals resuming their services.

He said that the MoU between the hospitals and the Trust must be redrafted in such a way as to be beneficial for both the parties and provisions for revision of package rates fixed in June 2024 be made and ensure regular payment for services rendered to Aarogyasri beneficiaries. He also urged the government to clear the pending bills at the earliest.