No resuming Aarogyasri services unless government clears dues, says TANHA

HYDERABAD: The suspension of Aarogyasri services for more than a week by Aarogyasri Trust empanelled private hospitals over non payment of dues by the government is putting a lot of pressure on the health department to find a way out.
Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association (TANHA) on Sunday issued a statement reiterating their demands and making it clear that they will not resume the services unless their issues were addressed.
TANHA said that the Aarogyasri services have been stalled since January 10 and cited two major reasons for doing so: that consultants are not willing to work because the hospitals are unable to pay their consultation amounts and salaries and medical supplies have been stopped by agencies as the hospitals have not been able to clear their dues for the last six months.
The association said that a representation has been given to the health minister and the Aarogyasri Trust in this regard.
Dr Ramesh Gundeti, president, Warangal branch of TANHA, said that unless the demands were met, there was no scope of the hospitals resuming their services.
He said that the MoU between the hospitals and the Trust must be redrafted in such a way as to be beneficial for both the parties and provisions for revision of package rates fixed in June 2024 be made and ensure regular payment for services rendered to Aarogyasri beneficiaries. He also urged the government to clear the pending bills at the earliest.
Meanwhile, former health minister and Siddipet BRS MLA Harish Rao took to social media platform X to post a video from a government hospital in Warangal where patients could be seen queuing up for treatment.
Harish Rao tweeted, “The negligence of the Congress government has become a curse for the poor people. The state-wide health services have come to a standstill due to non-release of pending dues. It is unfortunate that the state does not care even though people are facing difficulties. We demand that the government resolve the demands of network hospitals, pay their dues, and ensure the continuity of Aarogyasri services.”
Reacting to Harish Rao’s statement, Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha blamed the previous BRS government for the sad state of affairs in Aarogyasri. Taking to X, he said that the BRS had undermined the Aarogyasri during its 10-year rule and they were now raising raising a hue and cry. The minister clarified that the Congress government had cleared the dues amounting to Rs 1,130 crore, out of which Rs 730 crore were due from the previous regime. He also said that packages had been raised by up to 22% and funds were being disbursed to hospitals on a monthly basis.