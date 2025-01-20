Now, technical snags hit Dharani operations

HYDERABAD: The Dharani portal, the integrated land records management system, has been facing server issues for the past few days, making it difficult for the revenue employees to conduct the day to day agricultural land registrations and mutation works.
The Dharani portal, which the Congress government is replacing with Bhu Bharati, has been crashing frequently with error message “503 - Service Unavailable” appearing on its home page.
This message appears when a server is unable to handle a request for a temporary period, server overloaded, maintenance, connection issues such as unable to connect to the server database, gateway-plugin restart, resource exhaustion (insufficient server resources), network issues, application errors (code errors).
Official sources said that the issue could have been caused by the frontend and backend software update of the portal by the National Informatics Centre (NIC). Recently, the Dharani portal was handed over to NIC, which is making changes as per the state government’s directions.
However, the frequent server issues are giving tough times to the Revenue employees as it takes hours to complete a task, which could range from land registration, mutation, and updation of land records.
It is pertinent to note that though the Telangana Bhu Bharati Act, 2024 was notified, it takes time for the state government to change the domain name of the portal.