Rowdysheeter held for assaulting hospital staff

KARIMNAGAR: Two town police have arrested a rowdysheeter, Khaja Mohinuddin, for attacking a private hospital’s staff in the ICU wing. The police also registered cases against one more person in connection with the incident.

The police said Nafis Fatima (70), from Khagaznagar of Kumurambheem Asifabad district, was admitted to a private hospital in Doctor Street for treatment. On Saturday, her grandson, Ahmad, demanded Nafis’s discharge but the doctors refused and asked him to pay the treatment bill before getting the patient discharged.

In the evening time, Ahmad along with rowdysheeter Khaja barged into the ICU and attempted to take away Nafis. When the staff tried to prevent them, they used foul language against on-duty staff and attacked them, the police explained.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused persons under 329 (4), 292, 115 (2), 351 (2) and Section 3(5) of the BNS. CI K Srujan Reddy said the arrested person was sent to a 14-day judicial custody after being produced before the magistrate.