Telangana delegation, led by CM Revanth Reddy, wraps up Singapore visit, heads to Davos for WEF

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led official delegation from Telangana concluded its two-day visit to Singapore, holding several one-on-one meetings with major business houses and members of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF). The delegation is now heading to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meetings. Along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and officials, the team engaged in detailed discussions on various policies, possibilities and potential of investing in Hyderabad and Telangana.
Key meetings included interactions with Pradeepto Biswas, Founder and CEO of Indian Ocean Group; Lim Him Chaun, Country Head, DBS, Amit Sharma, Group Head - Telecom, DBS, Gautam Banerjee, Senior MD and Chairman, Blackstone Singapore, Peng Wei Tan, Senior MD, Real Estate, Blackstone Singapore, Omar Shahzad, CEO, Meinhardt Group.
The Chief Minister’s Office released a statement saying: “Singapore, Inc., is truly captivated by the unparalleled ambition, exceptional scope and large-scale comprehensiveness of the TelanganaRising 2050 vision. They have shown a highly positive commitment to become a significant partner in our development and growth.”