Telangana delegation, led by CM Revanth Reddy, wraps up Singapore visit, heads to Davos for WEF

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy-led official delegation from Telangana concluded its two-day visit to Singapore, holding several one-on-one meetings with major business houses and members of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF). The delegation is now heading to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meetings. Along with IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and officials, the team engaged in detailed discussions on various policies, possibilities and potential of investing in Hyderabad and Telangana.