Trains, buses packed as thousands from state head for Maha Kumbh
HYDERABAD: Lakhs of devotees are visiting the ongoing 45-day Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj from different parts of Telangana. The once-in-12-year event began on January 13.
The South Central Railway (SCR) has arranged around 180 special trains so far, from different parts of the zone, including Telangana, to meet the growing demands. Some of these trains are direct, while others are connecting services passing through Prayagraj to Varanasi, Gaya and other places.
A senior official from the SCR told TNIE, “So far, around 180 trains have been announced. The services began from January 6 and are likely to run till the last week of February or the first week of March. All are running with almost full occupancy with 1,000 to 1,500 passengers. Dozens of trains are scheduled for Secunderabad. If the demand goes up, additional coaches or new trains might be announced.”
About to reach the holy city with 13 of his family members via Secunderabad-Danapur special, Challa Linganna of Kummarikuntla village, Mahabubabad told TNIE, “We started from Kazipet yesterday (Saturday) around 6 pm. My family insisted on visiting the grand Maha Kumbh this time as this is a unique and significant event and I have been seeking spiritual reinvigoration, so what could be a better time?”
For a 2-AC coach, Linganna shelled Rs 2,600 on ticket fare for each person for a one way trip of about 24 hours. “We have estimated the cost to be around 10,000 per person. If time allows, we will also visit the sacred city of Kashi (Varanasi).”
Meanwhile, private transport operators have also arranged buses for the devotees from Nampally, Mehdipatnam, Bowenpally, Kompally, LB Nagar and other parts of the city. If booked through online bus services apps such as redBus, average bus fares to Prayagraj from Hyderabad are around Rs 3,000 with some even going as high as Rs 5,000.
“Almost all the buses are getting full occupancy as the day of departure comes near,” a bus operator at Lakdikapul told TNIE.
When it comes to airfares, prices of flights from Hyderabad to Prayagraj have skyrocketed up to Rs 33,000, more than six times the usual rates of around Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000.
A devotee from Ibrahimpatnam who returned to Hyderabad on Saturday told TNIE, “Me and five others travelled to Prayagraj via train and returned via road (around 1,136 kms and about 21 hours journey) as the prices of flights were shockingly high. Moreover, the arrangements at Maha Kumbh are good except the accommodation and internal transportation as devotees have to walk long kilometers. Nearby hotels are also charging around Rs 15,000 for two people for one night and tents inside are also expensive.”