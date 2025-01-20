Trains, buses packed as thousands from state head for Maha Kumbh

HYDERABAD: Lakhs of devotees are visiting the ongoing 45-day Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj from different parts of Telangana. The once-in-12-year event began on January 13.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has arranged around 180 special trains so far, from different parts of the zone, including Telangana, to meet the growing demands. Some of these trains are direct, while others are connecting services passing through Prayagraj to Varanasi, Gaya and other places.

A senior official from the SCR told TNIE, “So far, around 180 trains have been announced. The services began from January 6 and are likely to run till the last week of February or the first week of March. All are running with almost full occupancy with 1,000 to 1,500 passengers. Dozens of trains are scheduled for Secunderabad. If the demand goes up, additional coaches or new trains might be announced.”