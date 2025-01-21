BRS forms committee to identify reasons behind farmer suicides

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS on Monday constituted a nine-member committee, headed by former agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy, to study the problems of agriculture sector as well as farmer suicides in the state.
Announcing this, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the committee would visit all the districts for two weeks and submit its report to the state government, agriculture minister, agriculture commission and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.
The committee would identify the reasons for the farmer suicides, he said.
The BRS alleged that over 400 farmers died by suicide in the state in the last one year and the main reasons were the government not providing Rs 15,000 assistance under Rythu Bharosa and its failure to extend crop loan waiver scheme benefits to all farmers.
Meanwhile, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that though the pink party was out of power, it will continue to fight on behalf of the people and expose the failures of the government in the coming days.
Addressing a meeting after unveiling the 2025 diary of the BRS labour wing at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said: “This is not Telangana Bhavan. It is Telangana Janata Garage”. He called upon the party’s labour wing to fight against the Congress government.
Alleging that employees and workers are suffering under the Congress rule, he said that around 8,000 retired teachers are yet to get retirement benefits in the state.
“Retired employee are not getting their pension amounts. Five DAs are pending but the government released only one DA,” Rama Rao alleged.
The BRS leader also demanded that the state government constitute a Board for the welfare of auto-rickshaw drivers.