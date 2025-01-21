BRS forms committee to identify reasons behind farmer suicides

HYDERABAD: The Opposition BRS on Monday constituted a nine-member committee, headed by former agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy, to study the problems of agriculture sector as well as farmer suicides in the state.

Announcing this, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday said that the committee would visit all the districts for two weeks and submit its report to the state government, agriculture minister, agriculture commission and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The committee would identify the reasons for the farmer suicides, he said.

The BRS alleged that over 400 farmers died by suicide in the state in the last one year and the main reasons were the government not providing Rs 15,000 assistance under Rythu Bharosa and its failure to extend crop loan waiver scheme benefits to all farmers.