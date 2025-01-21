Chief Justice Alok Aradhe accorded befitting farewell to Telangana High Court

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday accorded a heartfelt farewell to Chief Justice Alok Aradhe who has been transferred to the Bombay High Court.

The ceremony witnessed an outpouring of praise and gratitude for Justice Aradhe’s exemplary contributions to the judiciary and legal reforms during his tenure.

Acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul lauded Justice Aradhe’s tenure, highlighting his impactful judgments and pioneering initiatives that modernised the judicial system.

Among the notable achievements under his leadership was the laying of the foundation stone for the new High Court building at Rajendranagar on March 27, 2024. An amount of Rs 2,580 crore was sanctioned for the construction of the High Court, alongside Rs 1,058 crore for district court infrastructure.

Justice Aradhe’s tenure also witnessed significant reductions in case pendency — from 2,38,173 on July 21, 2023, to 2,29,148 on January 10, 2025.

The disposal of cases outpaced the number of new filings, with 8,404 matters, including 6,177 main cases, resolved under his leadership.

Advocate General A Sudarshan Reddy commended Justice Aradhe’s administrative foresight and commitment to justice, noting his instrumental role in adopting the hybrid mode of proceedings and other technological advancements.

Justice Aradhe expressed gratitude for the support and cooperation of his colleagues, court staff, and personal secretaries, acknowledging their contributions to the judiciary’s achievements.