Delimitation likely to result in increase of Hyderabad Assembly segments to 35

HYDERABAD: The number of Assembly constituencies in the Greater Hyderabad region is likely to increase from 24 to 35 after the upcoming delimitation, which is expected to be carried out after the 2025 census, according to sources.

This adjustment could also extend to the Lok Sabha constituencies in the city, reflecting a broader realignment of political boundaries.

The sources indicate that the delimitation process is likely to take place ahead of the possible implementation of the ‘One Nation - One Election’ framework within the next four years. However, the extent of change in the Assembly constituencies across districts outside Hyderabad will depend on the census data. New constituencies are expected to be carved out of bigger ones to represent the growing population.

The Malkajgiri, with over 31 lakh voters, is currently the biggest parliamentary constituency in the country. Increasing the number of constituencies in Greater Hyderabad to 35 from the existing 24, of which seven are held by the AIMIM evidently due to territorial reasons, could impact the balance of power among major political parties.