Delimitation likely to result in increase of Hyderabad Assembly segments to 35

HYDERABAD: The number of Assembly constituencies in the Greater Hyderabad region is likely to increase from 24 to 35 after the upcoming delimitation, which is expected to be carried out after the 2025 census, according to sources.
This adjustment could also extend to the Lok Sabha constituencies in the city, reflecting a broader realignment of political boundaries.
The sources indicate that the delimitation process is likely to take place ahead of the possible implementation of the ‘One Nation - One Election’ framework within the next four years. However, the extent of change in the Assembly constituencies across districts outside Hyderabad will depend on the census data. New constituencies are expected to be carved out of bigger ones to represent the growing population.
The Malkajgiri, with over 31 lakh voters, is currently the biggest parliamentary constituency in the country. Increasing the number of constituencies in Greater Hyderabad to 35 from the existing 24, of which seven are held by the AIMIM evidently due to territorial reasons, could impact the balance of power among major political parties.
The proposal to increase the number of constituencies in Telangana has been hanging fire for quite some time. Under Section 26 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, there has to be an increase in the number of seats from 119 to 153 in Telangana. However, this increase could take place only after the completion of the formal delimitation process, which is linked to the census data.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), delimitation is the process of redrawing the boundaries of electoral constituencies to ensure balanced representation. This process is mandated through an Act of parliament.
The last such exercise, conducted in 2002-2008, remains the guiding framework, with any new changes requiring adherence to the Delimitation Commission’s recommendations. Notably, the Commission’s decisions have the force of law and cannot be challenged in the court.
These orders are presented to the parliament and the respective State Legislative Assembly, though no modifications can be made to them once issued.