Does Gogoi think India is not united, asks Asad

HYDERABAD: AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday questioned the statement of former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was necessary for national integration.

“Is he saying that India is not united? He defended the NRC in Assam which caused large-scale distress & sowed divisions. Yet it also simply disproved his belief that the state was overrun with illegal migrants,” Owaisi posted on X.

Noting that the UCC in Goa allows a Hindu man to marry a second time if the first wife does not bear a son, the Hyderabad MP wanted to know whether this was Gogoi’s vision of the UCC. “Babasaheb Ambedkar wanted a voluntary UCC & we have that already,” he posted.

Continuing his attack on Gogoi, the AIMIM supremo wrote: “Gogoi is a Rajya Sabha MP who has 46% attendance and has asked a grand total of zero questions. Even college students have a better track record, & we still won’t let them give us sermons.”

Speaking during a discussion on ‘Challenges for the Judiciary’ at the Surat Litfest 2025 on Sunday, the former CJI reportedly stated that the UCC was a progressive piece of legislation that will replace diverse customary practices that have evolved in the law.

Noting that UCC was an important piece towards national integration, Gogoi appealed to the government to build consensus before implementing it.