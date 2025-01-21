Income Tax raids at locations linked to film producer Dil Raju in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Income Tax teams conducted simultaneous raids on Tuesday at the residences and offices of Telangana Film Development Corporation (TGFDC) chairman and prominent film producer Dil Raju, his partner Shirish, and Raju's daughter Hansitha Reddy.

The raids began early in the morning in the Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills areas.

Dil Raju recently produced Game Changer starring Ram Charan and Samkranthiki Vasthunnam starring Venkatesh. Hansitha Reddy, under Dil Raju Productions, made the critically acclaimed film Balagam.