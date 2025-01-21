Team Telangana reaches Davos

HYDERABAD: The delegation from Telangana, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, landed in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday to participate in the annual conference of the World Economic Forum at Davos.

Revanth is accompanied by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and senior officials of the Industries department. Another delegation, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, also reached the airport at the same time. The two chief ministers took the opportunity for a brief interaction and posed for photographs.

Meanwhile, the Indian diaspora accorded a warm welcome to the delegation from Telangana at the Zurich airport.

Revanth and his team are scheduled to meet several industrialists on the first day of the Davos Conference. The Telangana delegation is focused on projecting the state as an investment destination. As part of this objective, the chief minister’s team will hold discussions with representatives of several global companies and invite them to invest in Telangana.