Telangana: Hit by slump, realtors visit Aadi Varaha Swamy temple

PEDDAPALLI : Be it real estate developers losing sleep over land disputes or contractors facing a slump in business, they are all making a beeline to the Aadhi Varaha Swamy temple in Kamanpur mandal.

Located about 19 km from the district headquarters, the temple is the abode of a deity, whose idol is believed to be constantly increasing in size. It is said to have emerged naturally from a rock formation and devotees believe that Lord Aadi Varaha Swamy’s blessings can rejuvenate their businesses.

Temple priest Ramanuja Charya said devotees visit from not only Telangana but also Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra. Many are contractors involved in projects like road construction and building. He added that the heaviest footfall is usually seen on Thursdays and Sundays.

In addition to realtors and builders seeking divine intervention to revive their businesses, people aspiring to build or purchase homes also visit the temple. They offer coconuts with the husks tied at the temple.