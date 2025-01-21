UBL resumes beer supply to Telangana's beverage corporation

HYDERABAD: The United Breweries Limited (UBL) has resumed the supply of its Kingfisher brand of beers to wine depots. The UBL said that they stopped supply from January 8 as they demanded an increase in prices .

On Monday, the UBL wrote to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in which it said the company decided to resume the supply of its beer to Telangana Beverages Corporation Limited with immediate effect.

“We have been in talks with TGBCL, and they have been constructive discussions. TGBCL has assured us to address our issues on pricing and outstanding payments in a time bound manner,” the letter read.

“Until we get more information, we have decided to restart our supplies to TGBCL for the time being. This is an interim decision in the interest of consumers, workers and stakeholders,” the company said. “We will continue to engage with TGBCL during this period,” the exchange filing read.

A few days back, Minister for Excise and Prohibition Jupally Krishna Rao said that a committee was formed with a retired judge on increasing prices. After the committee submits its report, the government will take a decision, he said.

An Excise official told TNIE that more than 60% of beers sold are from United Breweries. They supplied Heineken, Kingfisher Ultra, Kingfisher Premium, commonly known as Kingfisher Light, and other brands to the state.