Youth from Hyderabad shot dead in US

HYDERABAD: A 26-year-old youth from Hyderabad was shot dead in Washington DC on Sunday. According to an uncle of the victim, Koyyada Ravi Teja may have been the victim of a carjacking. “On Sunday afternoon, Ravi Teja went to deliver a courier to someone but he was shot by an unidentified person who stole his rented car. We believe he was killed because of the car,” Koyyada Muthyalu told TNIE.

Ravi Teja’s family was in deep shock after learning about his tragic death. His father, Koyyada Chandra Mouli, revealed that the family had celebrated Ravi Teja’s birthday last month. “He told us that he would get a job by March. We believed that his job would be confirmed and he would return,” Chandra Mouli wept.

Muthyalu said that the family migrated to Hyderabad a few years ago from Koyyalagudem village in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. “Ravi Teja and his sister Shreya went to the US for higher studies. After completing his MSc, Ravi Teja was searching for a job while working part-time,” Muthyalu revealed.

“I named him Ravi Teja to match the first half of my father’s name, Ramulu. Now, I no longer have my father or my son,” Chandra Mouli cried. He revealed that one of his relatives called him around 5 am and told him that Ravi Teja’s hand was injured. “I immediately sensed that something bad had happened as he used to share even minor things,” Chandra Mouli said.

“What kind of demons would want to kill my child? What kind of people and country is that? They killed my son without reason,” he wept.

Ravi Teja’s mother, Sruvarna, was in deep shock and unable to speak.

The family has requested assistance from both the Union and state governments to bring Ravi Teja’s body back home. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay spoke to the family and assured them that he would help them bring the body to India.

It may be recalled that a Khammam native, Sai Teja Nukurapu, was murdered at a gas station in Chicago on November 30, 2024. He too had moved there to pursue a Master’s course.