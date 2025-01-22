AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi slams UP CM Adityanath’s ‘Mafia Board’ remark, seeks clarity on Waqf properties

HYDERABAD: Reacting to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s remark that Waqf Boards are mafia boards, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday stated that the gazettes of Waqf properties were issued by the state government itself in UP.
Speaking to reporters after attending a JWC with UP Waqf Boards in Lucknow, Owaisi said, “A Waqf board is created under the Parliamentary legislature. Despite what he (Adityanath) says, I condemn it.
He is saying this so that more hatred against Muslims can be spread. In UP, all the properties of Waqf have been issued gazettes after officers surveyed it. It is their job to spread hate.”
Claiming that majority of Waqf properties in UP are registered as Waqf by user (any land or building or any position being used permanently for religious purpose), Owaisi demanded the government to clarify over the status of properties if this provision is removed.
Earlier in the month, Adityanath reportedly said, “Is this a Waqf Board or a board of the mafia? It has become a board of the land mafia. We will take back every inch of land from them.”