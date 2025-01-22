AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi slams UP CM Adityanath’s ‘Mafia Board’ remark, seeks clarity on Waqf properties

He is saying this so that more hatred against Muslims can be spread. In UP, all the properties of Waqf have been issued gazettes after officers surveyed it. It is their job to spread hate.”

Claiming that majority of Waqf properties in UP are registered as Waqf by user (any land or building or any position being used permanently for religious purpose), Owaisi demanded the government to clarify over the status of properties if this provision is removed.

Earlier in the month, Adityanath reportedly said, “Is this a Waqf Board or a board of the mafia? It has become a board of the land mafia. We will take back every inch of land from them.”