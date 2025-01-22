Centre vows to give green nod for pending projects of Telangana

The meeting, attended by MoEF&CC Director-General Jithendra Kumar, was chaired by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) & Head of Forest Force (HoFF) Rakesh Mohan Dobriyal.

During the meeting, Dobriyal said as many as 161 projects were pending in the state.

The Union government delegation sought details of the pending projects, including reasons behind the delay in starting those projects.

Jithendra Kumar informed the state government officials that the Centre is ready to give immediate clearance for projects, which would be beneficial to the people, and requested the state to submit details of such projects.

The state government officials informed the Centre team that 12 out of 161 pending projects were of utmost importance and the issues related to those projects needs to be addressed immediately.

In response, Jithendra Kumar said: “Quick solutions can be found to minor issues through dialogue.”