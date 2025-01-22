Governor Jishnu Dev Varma releases bureaucrat’s cartoon book ‘Obtuse Angle’

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday released ‘Obtuse Angle’, a cartoon book which opens a window to the world of bureaucracy with subtle humor by retired IAS officer BP Acharya, at Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said, “The book provides a window into the ironic and often humorous world of bureaucracy through the eyes of a seasoned cartoonist. It offers a fresh perspective on the complexities, challenges and amusing moments inherent in public service”.

He commended Acharya’s remarkable creative journey spanning over four decades, emphasising the unique balance he achieved between his artistic passion and the demands of civil service.

The governor highlighted the enduring relevance of cartoons that capture the essence of everyday life, lauding Acharya’s sharp observational skills and the subtle humor woven into his work.