Telangana

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma releases bureaucrat’s cartoon book ‘Obtuse Angle’

The governor highlighted the enduring relevance of cartoons that capture the essence of everyday life, lauding Acharya’s sharp observational skills and the subtle humor woven into his work.
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma releases ‘Obtuse Angle’ at Raj Bhavan, Hyderabad
Governor Jishnu Dev Varma releases ‘Obtuse Angle’ at Raj Bhavan, HyderabadPhoto | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday released ‘Obtuse Angle’, a cartoon book which opens a window to the world of bureaucracy with subtle humor by retired IAS officer BP Acharya, at Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said, “The book provides a window into the ironic and often humorous world of bureaucracy through the eyes of a seasoned cartoonist. It offers a fresh perspective on the complexities, challenges and amusing moments inherent in public service”.

He commended Acharya’s remarkable creative journey spanning over four decades, emphasising the unique balance he achieved between his artistic passion and the demands of civil service.

The governor highlighted the enduring relevance of cartoons that capture the essence of everyday life, lauding Acharya’s sharp observational skills and the subtle humor woven into his work.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma
bureaucrat’s cartoon book
Obtuse Angle

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com