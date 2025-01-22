KRMB agrees to increase Telangana’s share in Krishna river waters

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has agreed to consider the demand of Telangana to increase its allocation in Krishna river waters from the present 66:34 ratio.
A three-member committee of the Board would take a decision on the quantum of increase in future.
At the Board meeting held at Jala Soudha on Tuesday, Telangana Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja registered his protest on continuing the water share between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at 66:34 ratio, which was an ad hoc arrangement reached between AP and Telangana for a period of one year in 2015.
Later speaking to the media, Rahul Bojja said: “KRMB chairman Atul Jain, responding positively, informed that the Board was willing to increase the water share of Telangana and that it would be decided by the three-member committee.”
Stating that Telangana’s demand that the water share between AP and Telangana should be in the ratio of 71:29 has been pending before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, he said: “Pending adjudication of the Tribunal, the water should be shared in 50:50 ratio.”
He pointed that as against the 66:34 ratio, the AP already drew 76 per cent water this year and most of it was used for the outside basin purposes.
Rahul Bojja also wanted the KRMB to put telemetres at 11 important outlets from where the AP was drawing Krishna water. The KRMB agreed for the same.
Rahul Bojja also raised concerns over AP’s proposed Godavari-Banakacherla project. He wanted the AP to place the information before the Board on this project.
Meanwhile, AP Irrigation engineer-in-chief Venka-teswara Rao raised objections over the projects like Palamuru-Rangareddy, Narayanpet-Kodangal and Atchampet lift irrigation schemes. Telangana officials opposed the Rayalaseema, Srisailam right canal and Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS) right canal works.
The Board meeting also decided to take up temporary repairs at Srisailam dam.
Meanwhile, BRS MLA and former irrigation minister T Harish Rao said that Rahul Bojja admitting that the 66:34 ratio was only for one year clearly stated what the Congress leaders were saying was false on river sharing agreement reached by BRS government.
“The BRS government, in fact, demanded 50:50 ratio in Krishna water sharing,” he added.