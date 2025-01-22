KRMB agrees to increase Telangana’s share in Krishna river waters

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has agreed to consider the demand of Telangana to increase its allocation in Krishna river waters from the present 66:34 ratio.

A three-member committee of the Board would take a decision on the quantum of increase in future.

At the Board meeting held at Jala Soudha on Tuesday, Telangana Irrigation Secretary Rahul Bojja registered his protest on continuing the water share between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana at 66:34 ratio, which was an ad hoc arrangement reached between AP and Telangana for a period of one year in 2015.