Missing names in beneficiary lists spark protests across Telangana

ADILABAD/NALGONDA/KARIMNAGAR/NIZAMABAD: A few eligible beneficiaries in Adilabad expressed disappointment upon discovering that their names were missing from the beneficiary lists for four key welfare schemes—Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Athmeiya Bharosa, Indiramma Housing Scheme, and Ration Card distribution—set to be launched by the state government on January 26. During gram sabhas organised to identify beneficiaries, several villagers raised concerns over the omissions.

In Pollampelli village, Bheemaram mandal, Mancherial, beneficiaries protested against the list, demanding that the government halt the current process, conduct a new survey, and reorganise the gram sabha to include all eligible families.

Mancherial District Collector Kumar Deepak attended the gram sabha in Naspur municipality, where he reassured people that ration card distribution is ongoing and advised those whose names were missing to apply at the Mandal Praja Parishad office or ward sabhas. Regarding housing, he promised steps under the Indiramma Housing Scheme for poor beneficiaries.