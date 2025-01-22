Missing names in beneficiary lists spark protests across Telangana

ADILABAD/NALGONDA/KARIMNAGAR/NIZAMABAD: A few eligible beneficiaries in Adilabad expressed disappointment upon discovering that their names were missing from the beneficiary lists for four key welfare schemes—Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Athmeiya Bharosa, Indiramma Housing Scheme, and Ration Card distribution—set to be launched by the state government on January 26. During gram sabhas organised to identify beneficiaries, several villagers raised concerns over the omissions.
In Pollampelli village, Bheemaram mandal, Mancherial, beneficiaries protested against the list, demanding that the government halt the current process, conduct a new survey, and reorganise the gram sabha to include all eligible families.
Mancherial District Collector Kumar Deepak attended the gram sabha in Naspur municipality, where he reassured people that ration card distribution is ongoing and advised those whose names were missing to apply at the Mandal Praja Parishad office or ward sabhas. Regarding housing, he promised steps under the Indiramma Housing Scheme for poor beneficiaries.
Criticise authorities over inclusion of ineligible beneficiaries
In Karimnagar, a heated exchange occurred during a gram sabha in Chakalivanipalli village, Ganneruvaram Mandal, as villagers criticised authorities over the inclusion of ineligible families in the beneficiary list. The authorities displayed the list of past welfare scheme applicants, but many were frustrated upon finding their names missing.
A couple broke down, claiming they had worked on NREGS projects but had not received payments. Mallesh, a villager, alleged that landlords received benefits while landless poor families were excluded. Despite some villagers’ complaints that they had not participated in NREGS work yet were listed under the Atmiya Bharosa scheme, the situation calmed after authorities intervened and explained the process.
Residents question implementation of schemes
In Nizamabad, gram sabhas and ward sabhas were held across villages and towns as part of the ongoing implementation of welfare schemes. While some residents asked when the schemes would be implemented, others expressed dissatisfaction with missing names on beneficiary lists. Armoor MLA Paidy Rakesh Reddy attended a gram sabha in Armoor, where people requested the construction of 2BHK houses.
Similarly, Nizamabad District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu participated in a gram sabha in Lolam village, where he clarified the state government’s new schemes, including Indiramma Illu, Indiramma Athmiya Bharosa, Rythu Bharosa, and Ration Cards. He assured residents that applications for these schemes are a continuous process and encouraged eligible individuals to submit their applications without delay, advising them not to be anxious about the process.