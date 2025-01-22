New orders bring relief to Sircilla powerloom weavers

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Sircilla powerloom weavers and workers, who have been struggling with a lack of orders and employment, have received a boost with new orders from the government. The state has placed an order for 4.24 crore metres of Indira Mahila Shakti sarees, BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced on Tuesday.
He reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of Sircilla weavers, stating that, as promised, they are addressing their needs.
Prabhakar recalled that the government has provided substantial orders to Sircilla powerloom weavers, including uniform sarees for self-help groups.
The minister expressed hope that the sarees would be ready by April 30. He also mentioned that a yarn bank with an investment of `50 crore has been set up in Sircilla.
The minister further highlighted that 65.67 lakh metres of orders have been placed with the school uniform weaving associations. He criticised the previous government for neglecting the issues faced by powerloom workers, accusing them of failing to pay dues and exacerbating the workers’ difficulties.