New orders bring relief to Sircilla powerloom weavers

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Sircilla powerloom weavers and workers, who have been struggling with a lack of orders and employment, have received a boost with new orders from the government. The state has placed an order for 4.24 crore metres of Indira Mahila Shakti sarees, BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced on Tuesday.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to the welfare of Sircilla weavers, stating that, as promised, they are addressing their needs.