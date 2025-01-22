Private hospital sealed for illegal kidney transplantation

Acting on a tip-off, the DMHO instructed the Deputy DMHO, Kandur Division, and the Medical Officer of Saroornagar PHC to inspect the hospital. They found that a kidney transplantation was underway in Alaknanda Hospital.

Four individuals—two donors and two recipients— from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were found to be involved in the illegal procedure. All four were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for medical care.

Saroornagar Police stated that a case will be registered based on the inspection findings. Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha expressed strong disapproval of the illegal kidney transplantation racket. He reviewed the matter with the health department officials and directed them to take stern action.