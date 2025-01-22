Seven seriously injured in reactor blast

SANGAREDDY: Seven people were seriously injured in a reactor blast that took place at Srikar Chemical Industry located at Bollaram Industrial area late on Monday night.

According to police, the injured identified as Bijesh, Eshwar Chandra Agaraia, Pushparaj, Sunder Singh, Chand Pratap, Shaik Anwar and Nilesh Singh were shifted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and are out of danger.

Police said that the reactor exploded all of a sudden when the workers were working in the industry.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.