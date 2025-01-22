Telangana govt to restructure KLIS loans, informs Ghose panel

HYDERABAD: Special Chief Secretary (Finance) K. Ramakrishna Rao informed the Kaleshwaram Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday that the state government was attempting to restructure the loans taken for the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. Deposing before the commission, the senior IAS officer stated that the government had paid Rs 6,519 crore towards interest and Rs 7,382 crore towards the principal amount in this financial year on the loans taken for the irrigation project.

When commission chairman Justice P.C. Ghose asked about the borrowings, Ramakrishna Rao stated that the rate of interest ranged from 9 to 10.5 per cent for the Kaleshwaram loans. That was why the government was trying to restructure the loans, he explained.

When the commission asked what the responsibility of the Finance department would be if the government was required to discharge the loans raised by the Kaleshwaram Irrigation Project Corporation Limited (KIPCL), Ramakrishna Rao said that the government was the guarantor and had to service the loans.

KLIS probe panel poses questions on loans

Ramakrishna Rao explained that in 2020-21, the Union government changed the ‘accounting treatment’ and considered all the loans taken by the special purpose vehicles (SPVs), whose loans were serviced by the government, as state borrowings. When asked whether the KIPCL prepared its balance sheets or accounts for each financial year, Ramakrishna Rao said that, as far as he was aware, the KIPCL must have prepared them. Ramakrishna Rao, who has been working in the Finance department since February 2014, submitted his affidavit to the commission on 1 August 2024 concerning Kaleshwaram.