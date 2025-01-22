TGANB forms 22K Prahari Clubs in schools

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), in collaboration with the Education department, has established over 22,000 Prahari Clubs in schools across the state.
To combat drug abuse effectively, the TGANB has identified 20 schools deemed to be at high risk. Four specialised teams have been formed to conduct targeted awareness programmes in these institutions.
Each team comprises two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), two inspectors, a psychologist and additional support staff, along with a tracker dog for live demonstrations and a mobile van equipped with educational videos.
Over two days, January 20 and 21, the authorities conducted awareness programmes in these schools.
Awareness programmes
Distribution of 10,000 awareness books: These books, available in both Telugu and English, aimed to educate students about the dangers of drug abuse
Sports material and posters: To reinforce the message, sports materials and informative posters were distributed
Tracker dog demonstrations: Live demonstrations by tracker dogs showcased the ability to detect drug users
Mobile LED screen vans: Educational videos and motivational songs featuring popular movie stars were displayed on mobile LED screens
Drug identification and reporting: Students were educated on recognising and reporting drug-related issues
De-addiction centre information: Details of de-addiction centres in Telangana, including contact numbers, were provided to ensure easy access to help
Interactive activities: Engaging activities, including chanting slogans like “No Smoking,” “No Alcohol”, and “No Drugs”, were conducted to reinforce the message