TGANB forms 22K Prahari Clubs in schools

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), in collaboration with the Education department, has established over 22,000 Prahari Clubs in schools across the state.

To combat drug abuse effectively, the TGANB has identified 20 schools deemed to be at high risk. Four specialised teams have been formed to conduct targeted awareness programmes in these institutions.

Each team comprises two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), two inspectors, a psychologist and additional support staff, along with a tracker dog for live demonstrations and a mobile van equipped with educational videos.