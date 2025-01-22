Unilever to set up palm oil, bottle cap units in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Unilever, a global FMCG giant operating as Hindustan Unilever in India, has agreed to set up two manufacturing units — a palm oil production facility in Kamareddy district and a new unit for manufacturing bottle caps in Telangana.
This was revealed after a meeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had with the company representatives at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
According to a press statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) here, the chief minister, along with IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and members of the Telangana Rising delegation, met Unilever CEO Hein Schumacher and chief supply chain officer Willem Uijen to discuss investment and business opportunities in Telangana.
During the meeting, Revanth highlighted the state’s strategic locational advantages, emphasising how Telangana, though landlocked, serves as a gateway and bridge to several southern, eastern, western and central Indian states.
The CM also showcased the strengths of Telangana’s supply chain and logistics sectors, alongside other compelling factors such as a large, consumption-driven market, exceptional ease of doing business, progressive policies aligned with global standards and the state’s forward-looking vision for 2050 — Telangana Rising, it said.
High-growth sectors
During the interaction, Revanth requested Unilever to explore high-growth sectors in India and establish relevant business domains in Telangana. In response, Unilever’s CEO confirmed plans to set up a palm oil facility and a refining unit in the state.
The chief minister extended full support and promised to offered suitable land in the Kamareddy district for establishment of palm oil unit.
Unilever also agreed to establish a new bottle cap manufacturing unit. Currently, Unilever imports large quantities of bottle caps for its liquid products, and the new unit would enhance the state’s manufacturing capabilities, the CMO release stated, adding that although Unilever operates several manufacturing sites in India, its presence in Telangana has been minimal to date.
Welcoming the firm to Telangana, the chief minister said, “We are here to fully support the major entry and growth of Unilever in our state. We must grow together, but without losing sight of larger sustainability and fairness goals for people and the planet.”
TG pavilion inaugurated
In a separate event, Revanth and Sridhar, along with Union Food Processing Minister Chirag Paswan, Minister of State for Skill Development Jayant Chaudhary and Kerala Minister for Industries and Law P Rajeev, jointly inaugurated the India Pavilion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
The group also formally opened the Telangana Pavilion, where they held an in-depth discussion on projects that could position Telangana as a model for the nation. Both the Union ministers pledged full support for the state’s initiatives in skills development and food processing.