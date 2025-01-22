Unilever to set up palm oil, bottle cap units in Telangana

During the meeting, Revanth highlighted the state’s strategic locational advantages, emphasising how Telangana, though landlocked, serves as a gateway and bridge to several southern, eastern, western and central Indian states.

The CM also showcased the strengths of Telangana’s supply chain and logistics sectors, alongside other compelling factors such as a large, consumption-driven market, exceptional ease of doing business, progressive policies aligned with global standards and the state’s forward-looking vision for 2050 — Telangana Rising, it said.

High-growth sectors

During the interaction, Revanth requested Unilever to explore high-growth sectors in India and establish relevant business domains in Telangana. In response, Unilever’s CEO confirmed plans to set up a palm oil facility and a refining unit in the state.

The chief minister extended full support and promised to offered suitable land in the Kamareddy district for establishment of palm oil unit.

Unilever also agreed to establish a new bottle cap manufacturing unit. Currently, Unilever imports large quantities of bottle caps for its liquid products, and the new unit would enhance the state’s manufacturing capabilities, the CMO release stated, adding that although Unilever operates several manufacturing sites in India, its presence in Telangana has been minimal to date.