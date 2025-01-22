Women’s safety: Centre gets 2 weeks to file counters

A bench of Telangana High Court has granted two weeks and a final opportunity to the Union government to file its response in a PIL filed by social worker Dr KA Paul on women’s safety, police inaction in registering FIRs in rape cases and systemic delays in trials.

While underscoring the importance of women’s safety, the bench, comprising Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice G Radha Rani, adjourned the matter to February 4. KA Paul, appearing in person, argued that police across Telangana often fail to register FIRs in rape cases, especially when victims lack social or financial support.

The petitioner urged the court to issue directions, ensuring the registration of FIRs for all rape complaints, regardless of circumstances, and sought expeditious trials for pending cases, emphasising the adage “justice delayed is justice denied.”

The Special Government Pleader and the Assistant Solicitor General, countered the petitioner’s claims, arguing that the PIL lacked specific details required for actionable relief. The bench, taking note of the seriousness of the issues raised, reiterated the paramount importance of women’s safety and directed the Union government to file counters by the next hearing.