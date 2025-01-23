40 per cent of Kazipet station redevelopment works completed

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) is redeveloping Kazipet Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABBS) at a cost of Rs 24.45 crore. The project aims to enhance passenger comfort and modernise facilities, with 40% of the work already completed. Works are expected to be completed by the end of this financial year.

The proposed enhancements include: a redesigned station building façade with an entrance portico, a 12-metre wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB) equipped with two lifts and two escalators, platform improvement, additional covered areas, upgraded toilets including facilities for differently-abled passengers.

Further improved waiting halls, landscaping, traffic circulating improvements and art and culture depictions in station areas, enhanced passenger friendly signages, train indication boards and coach indication boards.