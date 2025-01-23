40 per cent of Kazipet station redevelopment works completed

HYDERABAD: The South Central Railway (SCR) is redeveloping Kazipet Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABBS) at a cost of Rs 24.45 crore. The project aims to enhance passenger comfort and modernise facilities, with 40% of the work already completed. Works are expected to be completed by the end of this financial year.
The proposed enhancements include: a redesigned station building façade with an entrance portico, a 12-metre wide Foot Over Bridge (FOB) equipped with two lifts and two escalators, platform improvement, additional covered areas, upgraded toilets including facilities for differently-abled passengers.
Further improved waiting halls, landscaping, traffic circulating improvements and art and culture depictions in station areas, enhanced passenger friendly signages, train indication boards and coach indication boards.
Established in 1888 as part of the Nizam’s Guaranteed State Railway (NGSR), Kazipet Railway Station lies on the Secunderabad-Delhi line and historically served as a hub for transporting coal, cotton and other goods. It remains a crucial junction connecting Warangal and neighbouring areas like Hanamkonda to major cities across India, with an average footfall of 24,269 passengers per day and annual earnings of Rs 41.36 crore.
The station falls under the Secunderabad-Balharshah section and hosts 98 train halts, including important superfast trains to destinations like New Delhi, Howrah, Chennai, Vijayawda, Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad and Tirupati.
Kazipet is one of the 40 stations in Telangana being developed under ABSS, which envisions long term modernisation of Indian Railways with world-class facilities. Across Telangana, redevelopment costs around Rs 2,737 crore. Significant projects include redevelopment of Secunderabad and Charlapalli stations as an alternate terminal to ease congestion in the Hyderabad metropolitan area.
Launched by the Ministry of Railways, ABSS focuses on master-planned station upgrades to accommodate increasing passenger needs and transform railway hubs into regional growth centers. The initiative received a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s foundation stone-laying ceremonies in August 2023 and February 2024.
DRONE SURVEY FOR DIGITAL MAPPING OF KAGAZNAGAR
ADILABAD: Officials of the Survey of India and Town Planning have begun the drone survey of Kagaznagar municipality in Kumurambheem Asifabad—selected under the Union government’s Amruth Scheme 2.0 — for digital mapping of the town. District Collector Venkatesh Dhotre, Sirpur MLA Pallvai Harish and other officials visited Kagaznagar and inspected the drone survey.
MLA Harish said the Union government in the second phase of the Amruth Scheme 2,0 selected 20 municipalities in the country and Kagaznagar municipality is among them. Sources said the officials are conducting the drone survey for digital mapping and taking measures for the town development by addressing issues pertaining to drinking water, underground drainage, lighting and roads.