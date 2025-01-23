All eligible applicants will get ration cards: Minister Uttam Kumar

KARIMNAGAR: Revealing the state government’s plan to distribute 40 lakh new ration cards in the coming days, Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday said that new cards will be sanctioned for every eligible applicant.

Uttam, along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, participated in Praja Palana programmes organised at Renikunta and Narayanpur in Karimnagar district and Rudrangi in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Speaking on the occasion, he clarified that the list displayed at Grama Sabhas was not the final list of beneficiaries but one with names of applicants.

Targeting the previous government for not issuing the new ration cards, he said: “During its 10-year rule, the BRS government sanctioned only 40,000 ration cards. But the Congress government is preparing to issue over 40 lakh cards.”

While assuring that all eligible applicants will be provided ration cards, he said: “Applicants need worry if their names are not found in the list displayed at Praja Palana programmes. They can submit their applications during the same meetings,” he said.