BRS MLA Harish dares CM to attend grama sabhas, answer people’s questions

SIDDIPET: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to participate in grama sabhas and answer the questions being posed by the public.

Participating in a grama sabha held at Gadicharlapally 15 ward in the district headquarters on Wednesday, Harish Rao said that the officials were unable to answer the questions being raised by the people. The former minister alleged that the grama sabhas were being held amidst heavy security and the people asking questions were being arrested.

“Grama sabhas are being held under a tight security and people are not being allowed to raise questions. As the government has failed in processing online applications for various welfare schemes people are forced to submit applications again and again. What has happened to the loan waiver and one lakh Indiramma houses promise. Has the government been unable to construct even one house in the last one year? Are you ready to come to Gadicharlapally or your native village to elicit public opinion on loan waiver,” Harish Rao challenged the chief minister.

Stating that three farmers died by suicide in recent times in the state, Harish Rao accused the government of choosing to remain silent on the issue. “The government has enough money for constructing regional ring road and six-lane road to CM’s native village but it has funds to spend on the welfare of farmers,” the BRS MLA alleged.

“You have promised to do justice for all labourers by extending the Indiramma Atmeeya Bharosa benefits but now some are being excluded. When will eligible women get Rs 2,500 under the Mahalakshim scheme? When are you going to provide Rs 4,000 towards pension for the elderly people?” asked Harish Rao.