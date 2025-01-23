CM Revanth envisions Hyderabad as a fast-moving, green city

HYDERABAD: Stating that urban mobility is the foundation for a city’s growth and future, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that he wants to make Hyderabad as the “fastest city and greenest city in the world”.
Addressing a round-table meeting on “Reimagining Urban Mobility” at the World Economic Forum - CII conference in Davos, the chief minister said: “We want our people to move fast, move at low cost, and our government will build the infrastructure. We will now invite people to help us move in the fastest time, in the greenest way, at the lowest cost.”
He said that the state government is constructing new metro lines in Hyderabad “over 100 kms, more than double of existing capacity”.
“We have a Ring Road outside Hyderabad, which is about 160 kms. Now I am building a Regional Ring Road, of nearly 360 kms to connect all my major town and villages. I am also planning to build a Regional Ring Railway, around the Ring Road. Thus, our people will have two circles of roads, and two circles of railway. We will also have Radial Roads connecting these Rings,” he said.
He also said as Telangana is a land-locked state, his government is building a major dry port to turn the state into a supply chain and warehousing hub.
“We will be also connecting this dry port to the closet port in Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), with a dedicated highway and a dedicated railway link,” he added.
The CM stated that the state government has decided to replace around 3,000 buses, which are running on petrol or diesel, with electric vehicles. “Our government is also building a new Future City, a net zero city. We want to have the world’s best mobility options in this city,” he said.
“We have removed all road tax and registration charges on all electric vehicles. Today, Telangana has highest growth in sale of EVs in India,” he added.REVANTH TAKES DAVOS OATH
HYDERABAD: Nicole Schwab, co-head, Nature Positive Pillar and Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum , and Florian Vernaz, head of 1t.org., met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and administered the Davos Oath to participate in the “One Trillion Trees on Planet Earth” initiative. The CM, along with IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, took the oath and promised to be part of the movement to make earth green and safe for the future generations.