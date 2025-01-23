CM Revanth envisions Hyderabad as a fast-moving, green city

HYDERABAD: Stating that urban mobility is the foundation for a city’s growth and future, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that he wants to make Hyderabad as the “fastest city and greenest city in the world”.

Addressing a round-table meeting on “Reimagining Urban Mobility” at the World Economic Forum - CII conference in Davos, the chief minister said: “We want our people to move fast, move at low cost, and our government will build the infrastructure. We will now invite people to help us move in the fastest time, in the greenest way, at the lowest cost.”

He said that the state government is constructing new metro lines in Hyderabad “over 100 kms, more than double of existing capacity”.

“We have a Ring Road outside Hyderabad, which is about 160 kms. Now I am building a Regional Ring Road, of nearly 360 kms to connect all my major town and villages. I am also planning to build a Regional Ring Railway, around the Ring Road. Thus, our people will have two circles of roads, and two circles of railway. We will also have Radial Roads connecting these Rings,” he said.