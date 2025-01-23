Congress turned Musi project into money-making scheme: BRS MLC K Kavitha

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI: Alleging corruption in various ongoing development works, BRS MLC K Kavitha accused the Congress of escalating the costs and misusing funds of projects like Musi riverfront and Mallannasagar reservoir.

The former Nizamabad MP was addressing the media at the BRS office here on Wednesday after performing the Giri Pradakshina at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadagirigutta.

While lauding K Chandrasekhar Rao-led previous BRS government for coming up with a comprehensive plan to restore Musi river, including the establishment of 31 sewage treatment plants and link it with Godavari, Kavitha accused the Congress of turning the Musi rejuvenation project into a “money-making scheme”.

“This government is misusing Rs 7,500 crore public funds on unnecessary projects like bringing water from Mallannasagar to other areas while ignoring viable alternative like Kondapochammasagar for their personal gains,” she alleged.

Kavitha also condemned the Congress government for demolishing the homes of underprivileged families under the guise of Musi purification, causing unnecessary hardship to vulnerable communities.