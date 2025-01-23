Give opinion, not political lectures: Justice Ghose to ex-official

HYDERABAD: Justice PC Ghose, heading the Commission of Inquiry on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, firmly told V Prakash Rao, former chairman of the Telangana Water Resources Development Corporation, to avoid political commentary and technical lectures while testifying about the damaged piers of the Medigadda barrage.

“I am not a politician and am not worried about politics. Do not give political lectures. Engineering is not your cup of tea, simply share your opinion on what can be done with the damaged piers of Medigadda barrage without delving into technical details,” Justice PC Ghose said during the hearing.

Prakash Rao, who appeared as witness number 101, deposed for the third time before the Commission. When questioned about the change in the intake point from Tummadihatti to Medigadda, Rao began explaining the political background leading to the formation of Telangana. Justice Ghose interrupted, stating: “I am not a politician. Do not give political lectures”.

Rao responded that he was supporting the Commission by giving details, to which Ghose replied: said that he did not require anybody’s support and the documents themselves would speak the facts. “I do not require anyone’s support. The documents themselves will speak the facts. People may speak untruths, but documents and GOs cannot lie.”