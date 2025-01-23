HCLTech’s new state-of-the-art centre slotted for February launch in Telangana

HYDERABAD: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has announced the launch of a new state-of-the-art tech centre in Hyderabad next month. The announcement came on the sidelines of a meeting of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu with HCLTech’s Global CEO and MD C Vijayakumar on the inaugural day of the WEF annual meeting.
According to a release, the new centre, located in Hyderabad’s Hitec City, will deliver cutting-edge cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation solutions to global clients in industries such as life sciences and financial services.
The 3.2 lakh square feet facility, designed to accommodate 5,000 IT employees, has earned gold certification from the Indian Green Building Council, it added. HCLTech has had a presence in Hyderabad since 2007. With the addition of the new facility, its footprint in the city will span five centres with a combined seating capacity of 8,500.
Inviting the chief minister and IT & Industries minister to inaugurate the new tech centre in February, Vijayakumar said, “Hyderabad, with its world-class infrastructure and high-quality talent pool, has been a key location on HCLTech’s global network. The new centre will bring cutting-edge capabilities to our global client base and contribute to the local technology ecosystem.”
Asserting the state government’s commitment to IT growth, Revanth said, “The new tech centre reaffirms Hyderabad’s continued attraction for global IT companies and further consolidates its position as a leading IT hub in the world.”
Meanwhile, Sridhar highlighted the state government’s commitment to strengthening the tech and innovation ecosystem in Hyderabad. He emphasised plans to expand IT growth to Tier-II and III cities and create more job opportunities for local youth. Encouraging HCLTech to consider opening another IT centre in a second city in Telangana, he assured the company of full government support to facilitate its growth in the state.