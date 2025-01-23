HCLTech’s new state-of-the-art centre slotted for February launch in Telangana

HYDERABAD: HCLTech, a leading global technology company, has announced the launch of a new state-of-the-art tech centre in Hyderabad next month. The announcement came on the sidelines of a meeting of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu with HCLTech’s Global CEO and MD C Vijayakumar on the inaugural day of the WEF annual meeting.

According to a release, the new centre, located in Hyderabad’s Hitec City, will deliver cutting-edge cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation solutions to global clients in industries such as life sciences and financial services.

The 3.2 lakh square feet facility, designed to accommodate 5,000 IT employees, has earned gold certification from the Indian Green Building Council, it added. HCLTech has had a presence in Hyderabad since 2007. With the addition of the new facility, its footprint in the city will span five centres with a combined seating capacity of 8,500.